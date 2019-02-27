Tyler Henry isn't fazed by skeptics one bit.

The famed clairvoyant proved this to be true during a recent sit down with E! News co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. In case you missed it, during Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver vocalized some criticisms about the psychic industry.

Specifically, after referencing Henry's reading of Matt Lauer, the 41-year-old comedian revealed he struggled to believe that the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star didn't use Google beforehand.

However, as Tyler exclusively noted to Rancic and Kennedy, he doesn't know who he is reading until he is meeting with the client in person.

"It's actually really why I never want to know where I'm going or who I'm reading and why I put such an emphasis on information that can't be googled," the E! personality defended. "In reading celebrities, public figures, there lives are on Google! So, obviously, there's information about them."