Tinashe is having a moment.

After her North American tour was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the songstress decided to take advantage of her time in quarantine and make new music—something that she finally feels "free" to do on her own terms, she told E!'s Scott Tweedie.

"...I feel creatively free. I feel like I'm in tune with what I need to be doing," Tinashe explained during HappE! Hour. "It doesn't feel like I'm forcing myself through my own career. It kind of just feels like I'm allowing it to happen, and feeling really natural about the creative process. It's so underrated to have freedom in your creative process. It can really affect your mental state or your well-being as a creative."

The "All Hands on Deck" singer left RCA Records in 2019 and later released her fourth album, Songs for You, on her own.