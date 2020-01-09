Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie were fast friends!

The E! News and Pop of the Morning personalities only met three months ago (and are just now wrapping up their inaugural week as co-hosts), but it's clear the two already know each other quite well. In this sweet interview clip celebrating the duo's on-air debut, Lilliana and Scott are both tasked with answering a series of questions about their respective screen partners, starting with first impressions.

"My first impression when I saw Lilliana's Instagram was like, 'This girl has been on every red carpet, she knows every celebrity under the sun,'" Tweedie remembers, understandably impressed by Vazquez's award-winning hosting experience. Continuing, he says the foray into Lilliana's social media presence led him to her website and, later, her demo reel.

"I was like, 'Please, please, please let her be nice because she seems amazing on camera.' And ladies and gentleman," Scott grins, "she's the real deal."