What was your favorite moment from last night's Golden Globes?

Feel free to mull it over for a few minutes—Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie will start. Both E! News co-hosts share their personal picks for the award show's most amusing, endearing or otherwise memorable happenings in this clip from today's debut 7 a.m. New York broadcast.

While Scott's mention goes to the very funny acceptance speech delivered by comedian and Golden Globe newcomer Ramy Youssef, whose onscreen work in Hulu's Ramy (which he also created, wrote and produced) snagged him the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series title this year, Lilliana's favored 2020 Globes moment didn't play out on stage.

"My favorite moment last night came courtesy of Beyoncé and Jay-Z," Vazquez begins, noting that the couple was "fashionably late" to the event, "which, by the way, they can be."