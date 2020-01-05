Lilliana Vazquez always puts her best foot forward, and there's often a fabulous pair of shoes involved.

Both at work and otherwise, the E! News and Pop of the Morning co-host is an expert when it comes to looking great, feeling better and sharing her advice to those ends with the rest of us so that we might learn to do the same. As an Emmy-winning TV host, longtime TODAY show style correspondent and seasoned award show frequenter, Lilliana's eye for all things fashion has informed a large part of her career and inspired countless onlookers in the process.

From style-centric red carpet reporting to helpful how-to insights—she published a book called The Cheap Chica's Guide to Style: Secrets to Shopping Cheap and Looking Chic in 2013—Vazquez's passion for aesthetic prowess is an integral element of her profession. So, we're not surprised to see she embodies it in her personal life, too!