Look Back At Giuliana Rancic's Most Musical Moments on E! News

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., 15 Nov. 2019 7:32 AM

And five, six, seven, eight...

Giuliana Rancic treats audiences to a little song and dance in this commemorative clip from Thursday's E! News, which finds her and co-host Jason Kennedy indulging in a particularly musical blast from the past. With scheduling changes ahead for the pop culture program after this week (E! News airs mornings in New York in 2020), the series' longtime co-hosts are looking back at memorable moments from previous seasons.

"We're gonna focus specifically on your singing and your dancing," Jason explains, as his screen partner covers her face with her hands. "So embarrassing," Giuliana groans.

And cut to: Rancic, getting down with her bad self alongside New Kids On The Block, whose 1988 dance-pop hit "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" appears to be one of her personal favorites. And yes, she knows the choreography by heart.

Fans can also catch Rancic showing off her lyrical prowess later on in the throwback segment. 

"My favorite song," she tells Mariah Carey during a mid-2000s red carpet interview, seconds after the musician finishes humming a few notes from 2005's "We Belong Together". Giuliana has great taste!

See Rancic segue into her own rendition of the iconic tune right then and there in the full clip above! And watch her harmonize with Hugh Jackman and juggle with Neil Patrick Harris while you're at it.

