India Oxenberg was an active NXIVM member for six years before her mother heard anything about foul play within the organization.
"April 16, 2017, a defector called me up and said, 'You need to save India.' And I didn't know what she was talking about," recalls Catherine Oxenberg—who details her family's experience with the purported self-help group during True Hollywood Story's upcoming Oct. 6 premiere—in this clip from Tuesday's E! News.
Speaking about the insidious toll NXIVM's influence took on her daughter's life and personality, she tells E! News correspondent Nina Parkerand chief correspondent Melanie Bromley, "It was a slow drip." So, while the Dynasty star "didn't like the group," she also admits she "didn't know what was really going on" until the defector "laid it out" for her.
"I lost my mind, literally," Catherine continues. "And I went into hyper-drive from that day forward."
Since then, the public has become aware of "secret" subgroups that existed within NXIVM. During Sunday's THS premiere, Catherine chronicles India's involvement in one called DOS, whose terrifying mistreatment of its members is steadily coming to light.
As previously reported, NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere was found guilty of sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, racketeering and racketeering conspiracy earlier this year. Smallville's Allison Mack, a senior member of the organization who recruited women like India on Raniere's behalf, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges around the same time.
According to Catherine, it wasn't until after India's exit from the organization that she realized the extent of NXIVM's manipulation over those it claimed to serve. "She said the hardest thing for her was believing that something was good that was so bad," her mother relays. "She wasn't the master of her own thoughts. That's a very frightening thing to be aware of."
During a subsequent interview with Daily Pop, Catherine shares more about how India started coming to terms with her experiences. "When she realized how she had been deceived, by people she trusted, that was earth-shattering for her," the actor recalls, going on to explain that India's memories of NXIVM were foggy following her departure and returned "in waves" over time.
"I think when you're indoctrinated, you're compartmentalized," she suggests. "Everything is secretive."
