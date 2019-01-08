First dates can be awkward enough when nobody's looking (Blind dates? Potentially even more cringe-worthy!).

So just imagine what it'd be like to dip your toe into the love pond on national TV—while a presiding team of funny people narrates the whole thing. That pretty much sums up the premise for Dating #NoFilter, a brand-new reality series that sees seven comics putting a modern spin on the traditional concept of "kiss and tell."

Over the course of five weeks, comedians Zach Noe Towers, Rocky Dale Davis, Kelsey Darragh, Cara Connors, Ben Bizuneh, Ben Evans and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker will join audiences in witnessing some exceedingly amusing first-time romantic rendezvous, for better or worse.