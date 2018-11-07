Teresa Giudice is back in front of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras for a ninth season of fun, family and fights. But a major dramatic development happened for Teresa and her family off camera when a judge ruled her husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving time in prison for tax fraud, would be deported upon release.
"My daughters and myself are devastated over the news," Teresa told Daily Pop hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "We're going to appeal it, we're just taking it one day at a time. That's all we can do."
Teresa said her daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana, are supporting each other through this hard time. "They adore their father, they need their father and they want him to come home," he said.
As for what would happen if Joe's appeal isn't successful and he is deported back to Italy, Teresa said she hasn't even begun to think about what she and her family would do. "We're appealing it, that's it, that's all we can do. I can't predict the future," she said. Through it all, she said Joe is keeping positive.
"We have to be strong for our daughters," she said.
The ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey features the addition of two new cast members, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, mixing it up with Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Danielle Staub. And from the looks of some previews, Teresa and Melissa get into it again, but don't expect it to be like past confrontations.
"Yes, we're sisters-in-law. I'm the type if I have something to say to you, I say it to your face and then that's it and it's all done. That's how families should be," Teresa said. "She's my sister-in-law, my family, I love her."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
