by Allison Crist | Thu., 21 May. 2020 12:52 PM
One big happy family!
The Real Housewives of New York City fans are well aware that Ramona Singer has spent the majority of her quarantine alongside her ex-husband Mario Singer and their 25-year-old daughter Avery—but the question on everyone's mind is, "Why?"
As it turns out, the answer is pretty simple.
"Well, I was stuck in Aspen with Lyme disease and my doctor said, 'You need to get out of Aspen,'" Ramona told E!'s Scott Tweedie on Daily Pop.
This prompted her to call Avery and tell her they should head straight to the Hamptons.
"She's like, 'Mom. It's cold. It's not great there. Why don't we go to Florida? Dad has a place there. I think we can stay with him,'" Ramona explained. "We stayed with him, we thought it would only be for a couple of weeks; It's actually been, I've been down here, I think, for 10 weeks now."
Much of the trio's time spent together has been documented on Ramona and Avery's Instagram Stories, whether they're all watching old RHONY episodes or eating home-cooked meals.
The former couple—who split in Jan. 2014 after 22 years of marriage when Ramona discovered Mario was having an affair—seemed to be getting along great, and though Ramona recently moved into a separate apartment in the same building, the group still hangs out together.
Ramona and Avery are particularly close; so much so that they share a bedroom!
"So even though we have at three-bedroom, [Avery] has one bedroom set up with all her clothing and her cosmetics in the bathroom, but she loves showering in my bedroom because it's a very large bathroom," Ramona told Scott. "And then the bed is this huge King California bed, so there's enough room. There's enough room for four people in this bed! If I had two more girls, they could be here with me, too."
Despite the circumstances of her current living arrangement, Ramona said she's still attempting to maintain somewhat of a normal dating life.
"Well, it's a little hard when you're quarantining, isn't it? So, it's kind of difficult," she noted. "I mean, I have several men that I'm in contact with that I speak to."
Ramona continued, "But I don't know what's going to happen with this dating world. I have no clue. But listen, I'm just trying to get through what I'm getting through. I can't even worry about dating and men at this point."
Before signing off, Ramona told RHONYC viewers what they can expect in tonight's all-new episode.
"Well, it's about Dorinda [Medley] and her—I guess, what can I say, her anger—and I try to address her when we're all together, and she gets upset with me," Ramona said. "And I have what's called 'cocktails and conversations' and she comes to that and she gets a little out of control with me."
She also gave a sneak-peek of what's to come this season! According to Ramona, "some things do go down with Sonja Morgan and her drinking" when the ladies go on their group trip.
"And they'll be some new things that pop up that I think the viewers will be very interested in watching and seeing," she added.
