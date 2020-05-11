As E! readers surely know, Daily Pop went on a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner have stayed connected with viewers by hosting a digital version of their popular show.

Through YouTube Live and Instagram Live, the E! personalities were able to catch up with your favorite celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Meghan Trainor, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and so many others!

Thus, we're excited to see what Morgan, The Rundown's Erin Lim (who's filling in for Carissa) and E! News' Scott Tweedie (who will be filling in for Justin) have in store for us later today and the weekdays following!