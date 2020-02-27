Could Kenya Moore get Tia Mowry to twirl over to Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The answer: a big N-O.

On Thursday morning, the Sister, Sister alum stopped by Daily Pop to discuss part two of her Netflix show, Family Reunion. Of course, as Moore was featured in a clip from the sitcom, co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester couldn't help but ask Mowry about working with the Bravolebrity.

"Oh my gosh, she's amazing," the mother of two gushed. "She's so professional, you know what I mean? And she's such like, a great actress."

We're sure this praise will mean a lot to Moore as Mowry has been a working actress since the early '90s. While Moore is surrounded by drama on her hit Bravo show, Mowry assured the Daily Pop hosts that the former Miss USA was a delight to work with.

"She does a reality show, so you wouldn't necessarily expect, you know, her to just be on. But, she did do several movies before," the Disney Channel alum continued. "She's just so funny. We have such great chemistry."