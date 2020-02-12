A dedicated deckhand.

But how dedicated is Parker McCown to his charter guests? On Wednesday morning, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star set his anchor down at Daily Pop, where he played "Sail or Bail." In an attempt to get to know McCown better, co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart asked the Bravo personality a variety of yes or no questions.

The Daily Pop team didn't hold back as, right out of the gate, they asked McCown if he'd hook up with a coworker. Unsurprisingly, the handsome McCown raised the "Sail" side of the sign (which meant yes). Although McCown felt it was fine to get cozy with his fellow crew members, you won't find him having relations with guests.

"Would you hook up with a guest?" Stewart pressed.

"No! It's against the rules," McCown noted while raising the "Bail" side of the sign. "Nope, I'll tell her she can call me after charter if she wants."

While the Daily Pop ladies were skeptical of McCown's stance, he made it clear that not sleeping with guests is a cardinal rule of charter yachting.

"That's like rule number one," the Parsifal III deckhand expressed.