One topic hit particularly close to home for Morgan Stewart on Thursday's episode of Daily Pop.

While discussing Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich's marriage troubles as of late today, the E! host got very raw and emotional as she opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Brendan Fitzpatrick.

"I've obviously gone through my own struggles in the past year so I definitely wish them the best and I really hope they can figure out whatever is going to make them the happiest," she said.

Stewart, who has met both Hough and Laich, revealed she's "not surprised" by the news they are "spending time apart," adding, "I just had a little bit of a vibe and, by the way, to be very clear they didn't display anything that alluded to them having any sort of problems. They were actually quite loving towards one another. I just felt like maybe having gone through it myself, you can tell when two people are still figuring out their own path and still have things they would like to accomplish and I feel like it doesn't always fall in line with what your partner wants and the person you married. And so it just causes a little bit of a divide and you get confused."