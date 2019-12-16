WEEKDAYS
Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for Her

by Katherine Riley | Mon., 16 Dec. 2019 9:32 AM

Only nine shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Erin Lim and Morgan Stewart shared the must-have items women are asking for Santa this year. 

Keep scrolling to check out the list. Happy shopping!

Minted Filter Heart Snapshot Mix

Turn her fave photos into a work of art!

Daily Pop Gift Guide for Her
$29 Minted
W&P Ceramic Porter Bundle

Shaking off single-use plastics and food packaging has never looked so stylish.

Daily Pop Gift Guide for Her
$125
$110 W&P Design
Artifact Uprising Brass Easel & Calendar

This stand-alone piece artfully combines a solid brass easel with premium quality papers to bring you a beautifully unique desk or tabletop display. Just add 12 of your favorite photos in the calendar design of your choice.

Daily Pop Gift Guide for Her
$49 Artifact Uprising
SkinCeuticals Best Sellers Gift Set

A $394 value, SkinCeuticals Best Sellers Gift Set combines their best selling products that work together to correct visible signs of aging while protecting skin against future environmental damage.

Daily Pop Gift Guide for Her
$335 SkinCeuticals
WOMEN: The National Geographic Image Collection

This powerful photography collection, drawn from the celebrated National Geographic archive, reveals the lives of women from around the globe, accompanied by revelatory new interviews and portraits of contemporary trailblazers including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall, and Christiane Amanpour.

Daily Pop Gift Guide for Her
$50
$34 Amazon
The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100

Best-selling author Dan Buettner debuts his first cookbook, filled with 100 longevity recipes inspired by the Blue Zones locations around the world, where people live the longest.

Daily Pop Gift Guide for Her
$30
$20 Amazon
Kodak Photo Printer Dock

This convenient printer dock lets you print photos direct from your smartphone; includes android dock pin & free iOS lightning adapter

Daily Pop Gift Guide for Her
$140
$100 Amazon
Mine, Also Mine Pillow Case Set

This side is mine, that side is also mine. mine, mine, MINE.

Daily Pop Gift Guide for Her
$45 Betches

Need more gifting inspo? Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift guides here.

