by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., 24 Jun. 2019 2:32 PM

Ask an expert.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller chats with hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester about her own prison experience in this clip from Monday's Daily Pop. After that, the notoriously blunt dance instructor goes on to share tips with Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who are at the center of the college admissions scandal (neither has received an official sentence yet).

Abby says the first thing she'd tell Felicity and Lori if she had the chance is, "To be honest and to share your story. That's what people want to hear."

Abby Lee Miller Will Be Very Busy in Prison

Sound advice, though it doesn't seem like Abby thinks they'll need to rely on it that much anyway.

"They're real actresses who are, you know, sought after by the public," she argues, citing Lori's Full House credit and Felicity's term on Desperate Housewives. "I mean, these are shows that people are going to fan-girl over. So, I think they're going to be really interested in talking to them and becoming their friend and being their sidekick and all that."

Wait, so she means like…in prison?

"I think they'll do great," she continues. "I think they'll be fine."

OK then! Hear more of Abby's "tips" for Lori and Felicity in the Daily Pop clip above.

