Did Tyler Henry predict the drama involving Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods? You'll be surprised to learn that he doesn't think so!

Today, the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star sat down with Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart and surprisingly stayed humble about his role in the Kardashian-Thompson-Woods situation.

"I cannot take credit for that prediction," the 23-year-old medium confessed. "I don't think I predicted it, I think I saw the decline of their relationship."

After news broke that True Thompson's parents had called it quits amid infidelity accusations, many turned to the very telling prediction the lovable clairvoyant made during a 2017 reading. At the time, Henry warned Khloe and sister Kylie Jenner that there would be a situation where "someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with the other."