by Chris Harnick | Thu., 7 Feb. 2019 1:04 PM
If you thought Ricki Lake's The Masked Singer reveal was emotional, buckled up.
"The ones that are coming up are beyond shocking," Jenny McCarthy told E! News at Fox's portion of the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour. "Like, I cried. I literally cry tears!"
On the topic of the raven's unmasking and reveal of Lake, McCarthy said the former talk show host was, "so heartfelt about her story."
"That's the great thing about the show too, is they come with these amazing stories of triumph and overcoming something, and she was overcoming the death of her husband. It was really moving and I'm proud of her," McCarthy told us.
Lake appeared on E!'s Daily Pop to talk about her experience on the Fox reality show.
"It was a relief," Lake said about the reveal. She was battling sciatica during her time in the raven outfit. "I could barely walk, I was getting shots in my ass from the doctor on set, and I'm in disguise, no one knows it's me, and I had to have the doctor there," she told Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester.
Lake, who is an admitted terrible liar, said all of her friends are addicted to the show and she had to lie to them about even seeing an episode. "I've just been trying to fake it," she said.
However, she said she felt like it was obvious that she was behind the raven mask. "The clues seemed too easy…I think part of the fun is that the audience feels like they're smart because they figure it out," she said.
As for the what's to come, Ken Jeong told us next week is the most emotional reveal yet. "I just remember all the panelists, even producers, were really choked up and tears were shed. It was really lovely, and really, so far, the most deeply emotional episode," Jeong teased.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Fox. It's already been renewed for a second season.
