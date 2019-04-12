Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is spilling Game of Thrones finale secrets! Well, to one person at least…

The hunky GOT star made a guest appearance on Busy Tonight Thursday and of course Busy Philipps couldn't help asking him all about the final season of the hit HBO series, which premieres this Sunday.

Coster-Waldau says he was "blown away" when he first read the script for the show's finale. He also still can't believe what a huge success the series has been.

"A lot of people like this show. I mean, that's the thing that's so insane," the 48-year-old actor smiled. "I'm so grateful for these experiences. I was in Rwanda, East Africa last week, two weeks ago, and people came up to me there. I mean, it's everywhere! It blows my mind all the time."

"I know the whole world is really dying to know how the show ends, do you feel the pressure of holding that secret or are you OK with it?" Busy asked Jaime Lannister's real-life alter-ego.