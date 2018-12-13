Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif aren't afraid to tackle seemingly hopeless cases.

On Thursday's all-new episode of Botched, the doctors consulted with two new patients who each had very high risk cases. First up, divorcee Hope met with Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif after several failed breast surgeries left her with a totally hopeless situation on her chest.

"My right breast is extremely high, it ripples and I have no areola on the bottom," Hope explained in a confessional. "My left breast is extremely hard and all around the bottom it's massive scarring."

After four failed surgeries with her original doctor, Hope sought out a new surgeon…and was left in even worse shape than before. Hope's journey included additional revisions, an exposed implant and nurses who advised her to puncture her own breast.

"Hope's case is challenging," Dr. Nassif remarked to the Botched camera. "She's had multiple surgeries, multiple complications. I just hope Terry can help her, this is an extremely difficult case."