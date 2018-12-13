Botched Patient Stacy Feels "Very Nervous" and "Very Afraid" About Her High Risk Surgery

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., 13 Dec. 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Botched doctors have a "very high risk" case on their hands.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new episode of Botched, new patient Stacy has a consultation with Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow after two failed surgeries on her nose.

"I am aware that I'm bringing Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow a very high risk situation and it makes me nervous," Stacy relays in a confessional. "I'm not sure I'm gonna ever undo the damage that my doctor previously did to me."

While examining Stacy's nose, Dr. Nassif notices that the patient has been left with neovascularization following her previous rhinoplasties. "Neovascularization is an indication of severe past tissue trauma where new blood vessels are growing into an area to try to get that area to heal," Dr. Dubrow goes onto explain. "It's a really bad sign."

Photos

Most Interesting Patients on Botched

Although the situation is a tough one, Dr. Nassif offers up a game plan on how to fix Stacy's nose. If Stacy goes ahead with the procedure, she may be left with a wider nose, but will walk away with a fixed deviated septum.

"Can you get a hole through your skin again? Yes. Can your skin start turning purple on the table? Yes," Dr. Nassif relays to Stacy. "The whole tip can turn black and die."

Understandably, after hearing all about the possible risks to the procedure, Stacy is left feeling "very nervous, very afraid and a little hesitant" about surgery. Will Stacy sign on to the doctors' game plan for her nose?

Hear all about her case in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Health , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kanye West

Kanye West Gets Trolled By a Talking Tree in Hilarious Video

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, PDA

Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Shower Each Other With Love at Love Actually Live

Billy on the Street, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Eichner Terrify and Delight People on the Street

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley Looks Posh in Chanel as She Receives Her OBE From Prince Charles

Taylor Swift

So Gorgeous! Vote for the Most Iconic Taylor Swift Music Video in Honor of Her 29th Birthday

Melania Trump

Melania Trump Debuts a New Look and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Richard Madden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Richard Madden's Mom Horrified Over His Bodyguard Nude Scenes

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.