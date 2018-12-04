Hopeless Case? New Patient Nuray Turns to the Botched Docs After "About 20" Other Doctors Turned Her Away

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., 4 Dec. 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif be the ones to fix the Botched bags under Nuray's eyes?

In this clip from Thursday's season premiere of Botched, the model turns to the doctors for help after a cosmetic procedure did not turn out as she had hoped. Per the 34-year-old, she had fat injected underneath her eyes in order to compete with younger models.

"She told me in 10 days I can go back to work, because I mentioned in 15 days I have a trade show I need to go back to Vegas," Nuray shares with Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif. "In 20 days, swelling wasn't going down at all."

After realizing the damage wasn't going away, Nuray reveals she went on to consult with "about 20 doctors"…all of whom refused to take on her case.

Photos

Most Interesting Patients on Botched

"Most of them said they don't do this revision anymore," the new patient admits. "Because you're taking old responsibilities off the bad doctor's work."

This comment resonates with the doctors as they know they're "crazy" for tackling "incredibly impossible operations." Understandably, Nuray hopes the doctors will be able to reverse the poorly done procedure.

However, Nuray's friend Sarah has doubts that it is even possible. "Knowing that there have been doctors that rejected her revision is just—okay this is gonna be another one," her gal pal concludes. "If 20 doctors are gonna reject you, then why not them? So I'm very nervous for her."

Hear all about Nuray's case in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Plastic Surgery , Health , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton Looks Festive in Plaid for Military Christmas Party With Prince William

Steven Yeun, Joana Pak, Clippers Game

Steven Yeun's Wife Joana Pak Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, Kit Harington

Why It's Best the Game of Thrones Prequel Keeps Its Distance From the Original

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson Against Bullies: I Will Always Have Love for Him

Jimmy Fallon, Kate Hudson

Jimmy Fallon Tells the Hilarious Story of How He Got Friend-Zoned by Kate Hudson

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's First Wedding Photos Revealed: See the Bride's Dress

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Ellen DeGeneres' New Netflix Special Tackles Everything From Her Mega Fame to Emotional Support Animals

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.