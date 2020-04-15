Congratulations, Dr. Paul Nassif and Brittany Nassif!

As we reported earlier, the Botched doctor and his beautiful wife are expecting their first child together. In addition to sharing their happy news exclusively with E! News, Nassif also took to Instagram to share a sweet sonogram of his unborn child.

"I'm so excited and blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world," the plastic surgeon wrote online. "October can't come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it's going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it's my baby."

As E! readers surely know, this will the first child for Brittany and the fourth for Paul, who has three sons with ex Adrienne Maloof.