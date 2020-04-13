A blast from reality TV past.

On tonight's all-new Botched, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met with two veterans from the reality TV world. First up, the doctors sat down with Real World alum Flora Alekseyeun, who was desperate to have her "uniboob" fixed.

As she detailed during her consultation with the doctors, after having a baby, her boobs became massive. Thus, she downsized her previous DD implants to a smaller size. Unfortunately, complications arose, and the former MTV star went on to have two additional surgeries.

Sadly, Flora's breasts began transitioning into Symmastia, "which is a communication between the right and left breast pockets." Although Flora's previous surgeon attempted to fix things, the reconstructive procedure was unsuccessful.

This news didn't surprise Dr. Dubrow, especially upon learning that the then-surgeon operated while Flora was under twilight anesthesia.

"When I first became a plastic surgeon, Symmastia was considered unfixable. Then the community of plastic surgeons gained enough experience that it was considered partially fixable, under certain circumstances," Heather Dubrow's husband stated. "News flash to Flora's doctor, twilight anesthesia is not one of the those circumstances, because, number one, it's incredible painful and number two, it's really hard to do when the patient's awake."