by Alyssa Ray | Wed., 20 Mar. 2019 7:00 PM
Out of the office.
On Wednesday's all-new Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif headed to Montana for a "man trip"… and to visit with a patient who needed their help. While Dr. Nassif was thrilled to get out of California for an adventure, Dr. Dubrow wasn't all too pleased with the plan.
"I would consider myself outdoorsy," Heather Dubrow's husband remarked. "Just as long as it doesn't involve going outside."
Unfortunately for Dr. Dubrow, Paul had many an outdoor activity planned for their time in the landlocked state. Case in point: the doctors found themselves fly-fishing at one point.
Even though the docs didn't catch anything, their outing was filled with jokes and a serene scene. Things took a serious turn when they met with new patient Heather. Apparently, at the age of 14, the Montana resident hit a chain link fence during a motorcycle accident.
"It was at night and the last thing I remember is just taking off as fast as you can and hitting the fence," Heather shared with the doctors. "It split me from here all the way down to the back of my throat. So, half my jaw dropped in my mouth and it crushed my cheek bone under my eye, as well, completely."
In an attempt to rectify the situation, Heather underwent three nasal surgeries. However, the Midwesterner still had a caved in nose and struggled with her breathing. Not to mention, Heather stilled grappled with some PTSD in the years after her accident.
"What Heather went through was extremely traumatic and it's something I'm sure she doesn't want to relive," Dr. Nassif noted to the Botched cameras. "If we can do something to help her, that might help erase some of these horrible memories of which she had happen to her."
After hearing Heather's case, Dr. Nassif chose to exam the new patient during their house call. Due to the patient's trauma and multiple surgeries, Dr. Nassif felt "nervous" about Heather's revisional rhinoplasty.
Nonetheless, Paul signed on to do the complex case—but in his operating room in California. While in the O.R., Dr. Nassif and his team tackled both Heather's airway and scarred right eye.
"Before my surgery, a motorcycle accident made my face look unrecognizable," Heather expressed post-surgery. "Now since my surgery, I can breathe normally and the skin under my eye looks completely normal."
This wasn't the only Botched success story as mom Sonya also had a positive experience with Drs. Dubrow and Nassif. Per the new patient, after having seven children and watching her weight constantly fluctuate, she chose to get a gastric sleeve.
Yet, due to the procedure, Sonya wound up with lots of excess skin. Initially, Sonya sought out a discount doctor for a skin removal consultation…and walked away with a botched mommy makeover.
"The doctor never asked me what I wanted," Sonya confessed later on. "He basically said, 'Hi,' lifted my boobs, said 'We can do this' and left."
After surgery, Sonya discovered that her right nipple turned black and was advised to ice it by the surgeon. Days later, Sonya's breast became inflamed and was admitted into the emergency room.
Thus, Sonya's areola, nipple and implant were all removed. To make matters worse, Sonya's stitches opened on her stomach and a drain fell out.
"I felt like I was gonna die in that hospital," Sonya added.
Of course, the mother of seven was eager for the Botched doctors to right the wrong done to her body. Since Sonya's case was a tricky one, Dr. Dubrow informed the patient that she may not get the perfect result she hoped for.
Regardless, both Dubrow and Sonya agreed to move forward with surgery—and achieved an impressive final result.
"Before surgery, my body looked like a melting mudslide. It was bumpy, lumpy and disfigured," Sonya concluded. "But now, thanks to Dr. Dubrow, my breasts are symmetrical and my excess flabby skin is gone."
See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!
