breaking! Luke Perry Dead at 52

"It Was Unbearable!" Jennifer Needs the Botched Doctors' Help to Right a Serious Surgical Wrong

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., 4 Mar. 2019 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A chronic snore really doesn't compare to this. 

In this clip from Wednesday's Botched episode, new patient Jennifer details the harrowing medical journey that ultimately resulted in what she now somberly calls her "dinosaur" nose.

"It's got all these ridges and bumps," she explains. "It looks exactly like the head of a brachiosaurus."

Jennifer's nasal troubles stretched all the way back to childhood. Now, the 40-year-old mom of two recalls feeling frustrated about her excessive snoring issues from an early age, and she wasn't the only one.

"When we would travel a lot, my family would poke fun at me because I had a horrible snoring problem," Jennifer says. "Nobody wanted to share the room in the camper with me 'cause they knew they were going to be up all night listening to me snore like a trucker."

Photos

Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

When she finally got around to consulting an ENT about her breathing issues, he suspiciously recommended Jennifer go under the knife for a rhinoplasty. A few months after surgery, she remembers feeling a "really hard, pea-sized bump" beginning to form on the tip of her nose. And that's just the start of what quickly spiraled into a true surgical nightmare.

"The doctor informed me he would be willing to fix [the bump] no charge if I were to not go under anesthesia," Jennifer reveals. "It was just unbearable. I was literally shaking and crying."

Understandably, the Fort Lauderdale resident couldn't go through with the procedure in its entirety. So, a few years and another failed surgery later, she's hoping Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow will be able to help her.

Hear more about Jennifer's story in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Health , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, Karlie Kloss and More Stars Attend Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Show

Wendy Williams Denounces Husband Rumors in TV Return

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams' New Music Festival With Travis Scott Just Became the Hottest Ticket in Town

Michael Jackson, James Safechuck, Leaving Neverland

Why There Are No Winners in the Fight Over Leaving Neverland

Luke Perry, Beverly Hills, 90210

How Beverly Hills, 90210 Made Luke Perry a Brooding Heartthrob for the Ages

Luke Perry Star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" Dead at 52

The Act

The Trailer for Hulu's Gypsy Blanchard Series The Act Will Leave You Shook

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.