Botched Patient Danielle Details the Painful Reason Why She Wants Her Implants Removed

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., 15 Jan. 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's natural or bust for this Botched patient!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, psychic Danielle reveals she's ready to ditch her augmented breasts as post-surgery complications have left her with hardened, deformed boobs. Specifically, Danielle's breasts have capsulized twice and she wants them gone!

"Having breast implants that are literally almost into your armpits and completely being squeezed by capsulized scar tissue is the most uncomfortable experience," the clairvoyant explains in a confessional.

Understandably, Danielle hopes Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif can help her get back to her "natural breast." Despite being unhappy with the look and feel of her chest, Danielle feels supported by her wife Pearl and their young son.

Photos

The Many Boobs of Botched

"Having a family means the world to me," the medium continues. "If it wasn't for my son and my wife, I'm not sure that I would've really been able to get in touch with what beauty really means—and that's inside, not the outside."

Nonetheless, Danielle is "really excited" for her consultation with the doctors.

"If I could just go back to natural…that would be a dream come true," Danielle concludes to her wife. "I've grown into a new woman and I'm in a whole different place in my life now."

Hear all about Danielle's case in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Boobs , Health , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, KUWTK

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Would React If Scott Disick Proposed to Sofia Richie

Colton Underwood, Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner Jokes Colton Underwood Could Be the "First Gay Bachelor"

Bikki Bella, Total Bellas

So Awkward! See an "Extremely Uncomfortable" Nikki Bella Get Blindsided by a Blind Date

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys Set to Host the 2019 Grammys

Pete Davidson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson Jokes Ariana Grande's "Big Dick" Comment Is a Curse

Kate Middleton, Islington Community Garden Visit

Kate Middleton Was Just Stumped by This Question About Queen Elizabeth II

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashians Dish on Tristan Thompson, Kris Humphries, Blac Chyna and More in Tell-All Interview

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.