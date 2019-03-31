by Yvette King | Sun., 31 Mar. 2019 7:28 PM
Everywhere I look on the ‘gram, all is see is the same extensive concealer regimen. It's like girls all over the world ran to their nearest beauty counter or drugstore to stock up on concealer in recent years! It seemed like the magic cure for dark under eyes and an instantly highlighted complexion. I admit, I was sucked in myself!
Ok so I'm no professional makeup artist, but I've found that concealing and baking isn't the best makeup solution for everyone. While it can look pretty major on camera or on Insta, in real life it can look cakey and lead to exaggerated lines under the eyes. I mean, who wants crevices like the Grand Canyon on your face? The more product, the more build up.
Here I'm sharing the ways I avoid the dreaded under-eye concealer crack.
PRODUCTS USED
Both sides - Urban Decay Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer
Left side
Right side
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?