The Simple Trick Yvette King Uses to Avoid a Concealer Crack

  • By
    &

by Yvette King | Sun., 31 Mar. 2019 7:28 PM

Everywhere I look on the ‘gram, all is see is the same extensive concealer regimen. It's like girls all over the world ran to their nearest beauty counter or drugstore to stock up on concealer in recent years! It seemed like the magic cure for dark under eyes and an instantly highlighted complexion. I admit, I was sucked in myself!

Ok so I'm no professional makeup artist, but I've found that concealing and baking isn't the best makeup solution for everyone. While it can look pretty major on camera or on Insta, in real life it can look cakey and lead to exaggerated lines under the eyes. I mean, who wants crevices like the Grand Canyon on your face? The more product, the more build up.

Here I'm sharing the ways I avoid the dreaded under-eye concealer crack.

PRODUCTS USED

Both sides - Urban Decay Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer

Left side

  1. Alexandr&Co Chrysalis Serishine Eye Cream
  2. Chanel Natural Finish Loose Powder
  3. Fenty Beauty 210 Blending Brush

Right side

  1. Sponge to bake
  2. MAC Light Mineralize Skinfinish Powder
  3. Real Techniques Brush to dust off
TAGS/ Beauté With Yvette , Beauty , Shopping , Asia

