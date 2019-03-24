Yvette's Secret Trick For An Easy Smokey Eye

A smokey eye is one of the key, classic makeup looks you need in your beauty artistry arsenal. Just think of it like the cosmetic version of the little black dress. A smokey eye looks fantastic for hooded eyes through to deep set eyes — if done right. But don't be daunted by this bold, strong vibe - don't worry, we won't have you looking like raccoon eyes! That's never chic!

For me, it's all about the blending and smudging well. Also, starting off lighter and gradually deepening the shades slowly. As most things in life, if you go too far too quick, it's hard to go back! Did someone say smouldering — that will be you in a jiffy!

Just watch the video above.

How Yvette King Gets Her Red Carpet-Ready Makeup Look For E!

PRODUCTS USED

  1. Urban Decay Primer Potion
  2. Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder
  3. Make Up Store Pencil Liner in Matt Black
  4. Tape
  5. Dior Couture Palette - Edition Voyage
  6. Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in 10 Noir
