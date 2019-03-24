A smokey eye is one of the key, classic makeup looks you need in your beauty artistry arsenal. Just think of it like the cosmetic version of the little black dress. A smokey eye looks fantastic for hooded eyes through to deep set eyes — if done right. But don't be daunted by this bold, strong vibe - don't worry, we won't have you looking like raccoon eyes! That's never chic!

For me, it's all about the blending and smudging well. Also, starting off lighter and gradually deepening the shades slowly. As most things in life, if you go too far too quick, it's hard to go back! Did someone say smouldering — that will be you in a jiffy!

Just watch the video above.