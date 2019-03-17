Lights, camera, action! Wait hold up a sec… First things first, I need to get camera ready! Let's set the scene here. I'm usually face to face with some unfairly gorgeous and flawless celebrity at a junket or on a red carpet. Also, as E! hosts, we discuss stars' glam, so getting my own mug decent to even face these superhumans is high on the agenda list!

There's something about TV that just seems to suck all the makeup off your face, hence why you rarely see a broadcaster without full coverage foundation and a set of false lashes. I mean, even guys on TV, including big buff ex sports stars who you would never imagine being caught dead with a slick of concealer have to wear makeup on camera.

We don't always have a fairy glam-mother on hand to provide this transformation — and trust me it is! So over the years and with the help of some online tutorials and spying on the professionals, I've learnt to do my own makeup for camera. Overall it's about not appearing too shiny — with all that lighting you can look greasy AF and I love to just make the eyes pop. Ok, you can roll the camera now!