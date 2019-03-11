When it comes to brows, my mantra is the bigger the better! Gimme some of that Cara Delevingne or Emilia Clarke bushy life and I would be content till the end of my days!

Sadly, I wasn't blessed with thick, luscious ones, so I've had to fake it I could make it in the brow department! I really feel a strong brow can frame the face, so I do usually put a decent bit of effort into getting these right.

Here in this tutorial I'm showing you how I get my brows on in two different ways — using brow pomade with a brush and the other with an eyebrow pencil. I try my best to get them as feathery as possible using brush strokes. In no time, we'll have you looking like Lily Collins!