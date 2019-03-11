breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

by Yvette King | Mon., 11 Mar. 2019 1:02 AM

When it comes to brows, my mantra is the bigger the better! Gimme some of that Cara Delevingne or Emilia Clarke bushy life and I would be content till the end of my days!

Sadly, I wasn't blessed with thick, luscious ones, so I've had to fake it I could make it in the brow department! I really feel a strong brow can frame the face, so I do usually put a decent bit of effort into getting these right.

Here in this tutorial I'm showing you how I get my brows on in two different ways — using brow pomade with a brush and the other with an eyebrow pencil. I try my best to get them as feathery as possible using brush strokes. In no time, we'll have you looking like Lily Collins!

PRODUCTS USED 

  1. Dior Powder Eyebrow Pencil in 693 Dark Brown
  4. Kate Cosmetics Eyebrow Color
  5. Anastasia Beverly Hills Dip Brow Pomade in Auburn
  8. Kate Cosmetics Eyebrow Color
