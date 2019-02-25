As much as I'm a makeup junkie, all the foundation and concealer in the world can only do so much. If your skin is in bad shape underneath it all, it will still show. I've learnt this the hard way at times. Hello, we shoot E! In 4K these days!

My mum is Korean and has been drilling me about taking care of my skin since I was a teen. And through that cliche, typical rebellious "I think I know better than you" phase, I didn't listen. Hardly washing my face, not using sunblock and moisturiser who? Sadly, I continued to neglect my skin even by an age I should've known better. Anyway, now I look after my skin religiously! As I wear heavy makeup for camera, a thorough cleanse is always in order. But then, it's all about hydration people!