The only shade you should be worried about this season is red! Red lipsticks are bold and let's be honest, they mean business! From OG Queen Elizabeth I rocking out a signature vampish crimson, to Hollywood glamour reds — ahem, yes Marilyn Monroe through to Hollaback Girl Gwen Stefani today with her perfect scarlet pout, it's little wonder style bible Vogue named the ruby lipstick "the most important cosmetic for women" back in 1933.

There are many different varieties of red, so consider the colour wheel when thinking about which shade will suit you best. If you keep it in the family or keep it complementary, you can't really go wrong! Warm tones should look out for those orange-based hues, while cooler skin tones rock out a blue-based lippy like nobody's business!

Are you ready to paint the town red? Let's do this!