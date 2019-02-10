5 Classic Red Lipsticks Every Woman Should Try Once In Their Lives

The only shade you should be worried about this season is red! Red lipsticks are bold and let's be honest, they mean business! From OG Queen Elizabeth I rocking out a signature vampish crimson, to Hollywood glamour reds — ahem, yes Marilyn Monroe through to Hollaback Girl Gwen Stefani today with her perfect scarlet pout, it's little wonder style bible Vogue named the ruby lipstick "the most important cosmetic for women" back in 1933.

There are many different varieties of red, so consider the colour wheel when thinking about which shade will suit you best. If you keep it in the family or keep it complementary, you can't really go wrong! Warm tones should look out for those orange-based hues, while cooler skin tones rock out a blue-based lippy like nobody's business!

Are you ready to paint the town red? Let's do this!

Here's How To Rock Red Makeup The Glam Way For Chinese New Year

  1. NARS in "Iberico"
  2. Cle de Peau Beaute in "Number 17 Liquid Rouge"
  3. Burberry Beauty in "Military Red"
  4. Chanel "Rouge Coco 446 by Etinenne"
  5. Urban Decay in "Rock Steady"
