I would assume most gals would have a so-called "go-to" makeup routine. You know, something standard that you whip out each day for the office or when you're heading out for lunch — a look that you repeat on autopilot over and over again.

The key parts of my everyday makeup look include dewy, fresh skin — nothing cakey or packed on, my signature cat wing eye, a simple nude lip and who can leave the house without their brows done? Not me!

Some days I do a simpler version of this — similar but with less steps like skipping eyeshadow or bronzer and highlighter, if I'm running out of the house — or sometimes I jazz this up if I'm headed off to an event or dinner later ( this means touching up with more eyeshadow and a darker lip!).