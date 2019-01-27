Here's How To Get Yvette King's Everyday Makeup Look

I would assume most gals would have a so-called "go-to" makeup routine. You know, something standard that you whip out each day for the office or when you're heading out for lunch — a look that you repeat on autopilot over and over again.

The key parts of my everyday makeup look include dewy, fresh skin — nothing cakey or packed on, my signature cat wing eye, a simple nude lip and who can leave the house without their brows done? Not me!

Some days I do a simpler version of this — similar but with less steps like skipping eyeshadow or bronzer and highlighter, if I'm running out of the house — or sometimes I jazz this up if I'm headed off to an event or dinner later ( this means touching up with more eyeshadow and a darker lip!).

Makeup

  1. Cle de Peau Beaute Lip Glorifier
  2. HERA cushion in C25
  3. Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder
  4. Cle de Peau Beaute blush
  5. NARS bronzer & highlighter in Hot Sand and Laguna
  6. Dior Eyebrow Pencil in 693 Braun Fonce
  7. Kate Cosmetics Eyebrow Gel
  8. Urban Decay Naked Palette
  9. Fenty Beauty Flyliner in Cuz I'm Black
  10. Fenty Beauty Lipstick in Single
  11. Cle de Peau Beaute Lip Gloss

Hair

  1. OUAI Leave-in Conditioner
  2. IGK Jetlag Invisible Dry Shampoo
  3. Tangle Teaser brush
