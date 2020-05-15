Nothing beats family!

Since both Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross come from high profile families, they know exactly what it takes to raise little ones in Hollywood. In case you were unaware, the "Pieces of Me" singer has two children, son Bronx Mowgli Wentz (from her previous marriage) and daughter Jagger Snow Ross. And, as the married twosome announced late last month, they're pregnant with a baby boy.

Although the Simpson-Ross household is a modern one, it appears they're navigating life with two (almost three) kids just fine. How do we know this? From social media, of course!

In fact, it's safe to say that Ashlee's kids are total scene stealers on Instagram. Recently, both Bronx and Jagger gave adorable reactions during the gender reveal for baby no. 3.

