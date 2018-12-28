Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 28 Dec. 2018 10:09 AM
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
It has always been an international upbringing for Angelina Jolie's famous kids.
In addition to their Oscar-winning parents' globetrotting careers, the exes' six children have experienced the world through each other's eyes. In a new interview with BBC Radio 4 Today, Jolie reflected on the way her kids faced their differences together.
"I think my children have learned the most about these issues simply from each other, from experiencing each other. They are from different backgrounds, they don't deny the difference–they celebrate the difference," Jolie said.
Considering the former couple adopted three of their children internationally from Ethiopia, Vietnam and Cambodia, the family made every effort to assimilate to their kids' different cultures. "I've had to learn from them," the proud mom acknowledged. "We go to their countries, spend time in their countries, but also they're American, they're American Ethiopian, they're American Cambodian, so they have their countries and that's a piece of who they are."
As siblings, they also soak up each other's cultures. "Shiloh, for example, is the one that's learning Mad's [Maddox] country's language, and Vivienne wants to live in Zahara's country. So just because they're from a place doesn't mean that that's everything that defines them," the star noted.
As an example, Jolie recalled Shiloh and Zaraha's reactions when she bought them baby dolls with different skin tones. "I got Zizi a little black doll and I got Shi a little white doll, and they switched dolls," she remembered. "And I had that immediate reaction of one of them not liking the way they are and wanting the other color or wanting the other…and you know I thought something maybe was…and then I realized that's just who they see every day. They see the other, so to them family wasn't the one that looked like them, it was the other."
UN Photo/Kim Haughton
With many of her children now in their teenage years, Jolie acknowledges she has less control over what they learn about the world.
"I think like most parents we try our best to insert good stuff and we can't control everything that they're exposed to, so we try to ask that they will talk to us about anything they saw that bothers them or that they're concerned about," she said. "The reality is that there are certain realities to teenagers, and also you know our generation doesn't understand half of what they're doing with their techs, so they can get around us pretty easy."
Still, she confirmed none of them are on Facebook and are weary of public information given their high-profile upbringing.
"I mean here's the truth, is that my children have seen things about themselves, even from what's considered serious news people, that are inaccurate," Jolie said. "So my children have a very odd sense of who's telling the truth and what the truth really is and what they actually believe or trust."
