Emma Stone Gets Real About the Life Lessons She Learned the Hard Way

Emma Stone is getting personal.

The Oscar winner, who celebrated her 30th birthday last month, is opening up about the recent milestone in her cover story for February's British Vogue. "I got gloomy for about a week, but realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet," she tells the outlet. "I'm still finding my voice."

Stone is sparking Oscar buzz once again for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, which she stars alongside Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Joe Alwyn. But, Stone shares that she hasn't worked on a new film since 2017.

"I haven't worked since last December - by the time I work again, it will have been 14 months," she says. When asked what she's been up to, Stone replies, "F**k, I do not know. I didn't learn a language, I didn't learn to cook, I've been a little ... drifty."