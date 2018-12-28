How Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix's Interactive Movie, Works

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 28 Dec. 2018 6:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Netflix

Remember when Netflix released the trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch? Of course you do, because it just happened. OK, so, remember how we theorized it was the first "choose your own adventure" style movie for the streaming platform? We were right. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is described as an "interactive film" written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

In the new flick, viewers meet Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), a young programmer who wants to create the next text-based computer game, Bandersnatch, inspired by a choose your own adventure type of book from his childhood. Hence why the movie is interactive. There are five different main endings, with variations of each. Oh, and of course there are easter eggs. How many different unique permutations are there you ask? A lot. Like…a lot. More than a trillion. See? A lot.

Photos

Your Guide to Netflix's Canceled and Finished Shows

The interactive element is supported across most newer devices, TVs, game consoles, web browsers, Android and iOS devices with the latest Netflix app. However, it's not yet there on Chromecast, Apple TV and legacy devices. Netflix will help you out there if you try on one of those.

Viewers are given options throughout the film, if you run out of time because you're so indecisive, one will be made for you. And it's seamless, there's no cut to black or loading time after you've made a choice. And yes, one of the first choices is about which type of cereal to eat in the 1980s-set movie.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Netflix

The approximate length of the movie is 90 minutes, but you can make decisions that get you to the ending in about half that time.

It took 35 days to shoot the film, which also stars Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry. David Slade directed.

Now…get to decision making.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is now streaming on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Movies
Latest News

Ciara Talks Cohosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve"

America's Got Talent: The Champions

Meet the America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestants

Adam Lambert, Cher

Watch Adam Lambert Move Cher to Tears With His Powerful Performance of "Believe"

Best TV shows of 2019

These Are the Best TV Shows of 2018

Black Mirror

Rejoice! Netflix Finally Announced Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

This Photo of Golden Globes Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Deserves to Be Framed on Your Mantel

All the "Real Housewives" Tea Spilled on "Daily Pop" in 2018

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.