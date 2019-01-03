8 Asian Fashion Stars You Need To Keep Your Eye On

Whether you want to see the latest fashion show from the front row, get access to the exclusive after parties, or get styling ideas, you can definitely learn a thing or two from these beautiful Asian celebrities who are always in the know of the latest trends and accessories (and several are ambassadors of international fashion houses).
1. Jennie Kim (@jennierubyjane)
A South Korean rapper and member of the girl group BLACKPINK, Jennie is Chanel's newest Korean ambassador. In her debut solo music video, she showed off 22 different outfits in the span of 2:56 minutes.
She even has the nickname of "Human Gucci" which she explained: "I think people gave me the nickname because they kindly perceived the outfits I wore to award shows and on stage."
2. Qin Lan (@qinlan__717)
You might know Qin Lan from Story of Yanxi Palace, but Qin Lan has been in the industry for 17 years already. The Chinese actress' feed has a fun mix of glamorous red carpet gowns, airport athleisure and chic workout outfits.
3. Nana Komatsu (@konichan7)
Tokyo native Komatsu Nana was born in 1996 and starred in Martin Scorsese's Silence with Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver. Her dreamy Instagram feed is filled with Chanel parties, her editorial shoots and pictures of animals and scenic landscapes.
4. Doona Bae (@doonabae)
You've seen her in Sense 8, Cloud Atlas and Hirokazu Koreeda's Air Doll. This top Korean actress is always seen in Nicolas Ghesquiere's Louis Vuitton creations whether on set or on the red carpet. She walked the runway and closed the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2018 show in Kyoto.
5. Kiko Mizuhara (@i_am_kiko)
The American-Japanese model and actress is one of the latest Coach ambassadors and was the first-ever Asian ambassador for Dior Beauty. In May 2016, she graced the cover of the inaugural i-D Japan in which she was hailed "The Future of Japan," and is one of the five most followed people on social media in the country.
6. Zhou Dongyu (@zhoudongyu)
The Hebei-born actress gained recognition after appearing in Zhang Yimou's film Under the Hawthorn Tree. Named Burberry's first female brand ambassador in Asia, she was chosen by Southern Metropolis Daily as one of the "four most bankable young actresses of the post-90s Generation."
7. Guli Nazha (@nz0502)
Fendi's first Chinese brand ambassador is an up-and-coming actress and model who is of Uyghur descent. The 26-year old is a Beijing Film Academy graduate is famous for her natural beauty and Eurasian features, and starred in a Jay Chou music video.
8. Ni Ni (@captainmiao)
The 30-year old got her big break in Zhang Yimou's The Flowers of War, opposite Christian Bale in 2011. Since then, she's been named SK-II's youngest spokeswoman, is an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. and Gucci's eyewear ambassador for Asia.