10 Times Asian Celebrities Were The Best Dressed On Instagram In 2018

Share

Tweet

Share

Email

We love celebrities that dare to have fun with fashion, whether it's off-duty or on the red carpet. Whether it's Henry Golding's metallic pink tuxedo or Araya Alberta Hargate's neon pink body conscious dress or even James Reid and Nadine Lustre giving David Beckham and Victoria Beckham a run for their money for couple dressing, these are our top 10 best dressed moments that they've shared on Instagram. Get inspired to try new trends, new colours and new silhouettes for 2019.

1. Henry Golding in a shiny pink jacquard Tom Ford tuxedo at the Singapore premiere of Crazy Rich Asians.

2. Jolin Cai is fierce in a glittery pinstriped strong shouldered suit.

3. Looking scary has never looked as good as Liza Soberano as Pennywise. We're inspired for Halloween 2019.

4. Jessica Jung gives serious travel envy with this stylish oversized hat and yellow swimsuit combination.

5. Now we'll do a double take whenever we see a well-dressed guy on a motorbike, hoping it's Godfrey Gao.

6. CL sets a good example of how to countdown to 2019: Oversized jacket, micro sunglasses and bottles of champagne.

7. James Reid and Nadine Lustre prove that black is far from boring with their matchy-matchy ensemble.

8. Nadine Lustre is ultimate #goals with this sparkly number.

9. Kiko Mizuhara's quirky and retro Office Kiko ensemble makes us think of Lisa Frank.

10. You've got to give Araya Alberta Hargate props for this hot pink look with those to-die for Prada heels in a fast-food joint.