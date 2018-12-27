by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 27 Dec. 2018 10:18 PM
The new year is almost upon us, and if we're anything alike, you would already be planning a list of destinations to head to (adulting is hard). And while everyone longs for a buzzy city escape (myself included), sometimes you just want to kick back, have a drink (or
two three) and do nothing on a sunny beach with stunning views. Well, luckily for us, Asia is a hot spot that is just teeming with some of the most picturesque beaches and seaside escapes — think: white sand beaches and verdant islands in the Philippines, wonderful pink sand beaches in Indonesia, and gorgeous ocean views everywhere from Cambodia to Sri Lanka.
Here are the top destinations to add to your travel lists in the coming year.
One of seven pink beaches in the world, and it's just a hop and skip away from Singapore! Located at the up-and-coming tourist destination, Indonesia's Komodo National Park, it is one of the places in the world where you will be able to experience the sheer beauty of nature while relaxing at the same time.
Heaven is definitely a place on Earth, and its name is Palawan. With untouched lagoons and white sand beaches around every turn, this is definitely one beach destination to see in your lifetime.
Limestone cliffs, clear lagoons... It's no wonder why Palawan in Southeast Asia is ranked as one of the most beautiful islands in the world!
One of the most exclusive locations on the Indian Ocean, it boasts unparalleled views of the ocean at sunrise and sunset, while the crystal clear blue waters are just divine for drifting without a care in the world.
With a 130 million-year-old rainforest on one side and pristine beaches on the other, it's not hard to see why Gaya Island is quickly becoming an escape for discerning luxury travellers in the know.
This idyllic stretch on Vietnam's coast has everything you could want — from relaxing retreats to exciting sports. Plus, don't forget the amazing views.
With over 40 kilometres of pristine white beaches, you'll be able to enjoy the slower pace of life here without interference from the outside world.
Let's play on the ground and what about you Om? Haha 😅💙 @theroyalsandskohrong . . #ไปกันนะ #couplemustgo #cambodia #beach #couplesgoals #couple #love #kohrong #visitcambodia #travel #travelblogger #travelphotography #travelcouple #travelcouples #worldwide #vacation #instagood #creativetravelcouples #instatravel #travelgram #instalove #djimavicpro2
One of Myanmar's top beach destinations, the stunning Ngapali Beach is a perfect retreat that hasn't been despoiled by tourist bars and overdevelopment.
We came to #Myanmar for it's history, culture and natural splendour - little did we know there are also some really amazing beaches. Thanks to @hilton.ngapali we got to spend 5 days of relaxation in this small paradise at the Bay of Bengal. To be honest, we didn't move away from the infinity pool too often 😉 One day we did explore the surroundings on electrical scooters and you can find some impressions on the blog today (along with a full review of the hotel). #ngapali #ngapalibeach #hiltonngapali
Located on the southwest of Sri Lanka, Hikkaduwa Beach boasts majestic sunsets and is home to a coral sanctuary, a national park and awesome marine wildlife.
There's a reason why Okinawa consistently ranks on the top of travel lists and Fusaki Beach is a show-stopping location on the island that must not be missed. Breathtaking vistas and scenic photo spots make this even more appealing for travellers.
Ringed by magnificent limestone cliffs, Railay Beach has long been known as a holiday destination, but head south to Phra Nang Beach and you'll be rewarded with blissful peace and quiet.
