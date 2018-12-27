The Most Beautiful Beaches To Visit In Asia In 2019

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 27 Dec. 2018 10:18 PM

The new year is almost upon us, and if we're anything alike, you would already be planning a list of destinations to head to (adulting is hard). And while everyone longs for a buzzy city escape (myself included), sometimes you just want to kick back, have a drink (or two three) and do nothing on a sunny beach with stunning views. Well, luckily for us, Asia is a hot spot that is just teeming with some of the most picturesque beaches and seaside escapes — think: white sand beaches and verdant islands in the Philippines, wonderful pink sand beaches in Indonesia, and gorgeous ocean views everywhere from Cambodia to Sri Lanka.

Here are the top destinations to add to your travel lists in the coming year.

1. Pink Beach, Komodo National Park, Indonesia

One of seven pink beaches in the world, and it's just a hop and skip away from Singapore! Located at the up-and-coming tourist destination, Indonesia's Komodo National Park, it is one of the places in the world where you will be able to experience the sheer beauty of nature while relaxing at the same time. 

2. Palawan, The Philippines

Heaven is definitely a place on Earth, and its name is Palawan. With untouched lagoons and white sand beaches around every turn, this is definitely one beach destination to see in your lifetime.

3. Maalifushi, The Maldives

One of the most exclusive locations on the Indian Ocean, it boasts unparalleled views of the ocean at sunrise and sunset, while the crystal clear blue waters are just divine for drifting without a care in the world.

4. Gaya Island, Borneo, Malaysia

With a 130 million-year-old rainforest on one side and pristine beaches on the other, it's not hard to see why Gaya Island is quickly becoming an escape for discerning luxury travellers in the know.

5. Mui Ne Beach, Vietnam

This idyllic stretch on Vietnam's coast has everything you could want — from relaxing retreats to exciting sports. Plus, don't forget the amazing views.

6. Koh Rong, Cambodia

With over 40 kilometres of pristine white beaches, you'll be able to enjoy the slower pace of life here without interference from the outside world.

7. Ngapali Beach, Myanmar

One of Myanmar's top beach destinations, the stunning Ngapali Beach is a perfect retreat that hasn't been despoiled by tourist bars and overdevelopment.

8. Hikkaduwa, Sri Lanka

Located on the southwest of Sri Lanka, Hikkaduwa Beach boasts majestic sunsets and is home to a coral sanctuary, a national park and awesome marine wildlife.

9. Fusaki Beach, Ishigaki, Okinawa

There's a reason why Okinawa consistently ranks on the top of travel lists and Fusaki Beach is a show-stopping location on the island that must not be missed. Breathtaking vistas and scenic photo spots make this even more appealing for travellers.

10. Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

Ringed by magnificent limestone cliffs, Railay Beach has long been known as a holiday destination, but head south to Phra Nang Beach and you'll be rewarded with blissful peace and quiet.

