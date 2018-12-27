The new year is almost upon us, and if we're anything alike, you would already be planning a list of destinations to head to (adulting is hard). And while everyone longs for a buzzy city escape (myself included), sometimes you just want to kick back, have a drink (or two three) and do nothing on a sunny beach with stunning views. Well, luckily for us, Asia is a hot spot that is just teeming with some of the most picturesque beaches and seaside escapes — think: white sand beaches and verdant islands in the Philippines, wonderful pink sand beaches in Indonesia, and gorgeous ocean views everywhere from Cambodia to Sri Lanka.

Here are the top destinations to add to your travel lists in the coming year.