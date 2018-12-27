We know her as the loveable, long-suffering, female protagonist in the record grossing (read: $238 million, worldwide!) romantic comedy of the year: Crazy Rich Asians — the first all-Asian cast in a major motion picture since The Joy Luck Club premiered 25 years ago.

And beyond that, we also know the radiant Asian-American actress Constance Wu from her hit television show, Fresh Off the Boat — playing housewife-turned-murder mystery novelist Jessica Huang, the titular matriarch of the Huang family (opposite the dashing and strapping Randall Park).

But did you also know that Wu's show is the first American network television programme in over twenty years to feature an Asian-American focused sitcom — the last being All-American Girl: The show that skyrocketed Korean-American comedienne, Margaret Cho, to household fame?