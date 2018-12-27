Iggy Azalea experienced a terrifying moment when one of her backup dancers suffered a seizure during a concert.

The incident took place on Thursday night, when Iggy was performing for a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The rapper was singing her song "Black Widow," when one of her three dancers suddenly fell to the floor in front of the shocked audience. Iggy continued to perform, unaware of the severity of the young woman's condition. She immediately called for a medic to come onstage, before eventually finishing out the show.

However, the Australian native became the subject of much criticism because of her decision to let the show go on. Iggy later defended herself against the claims on Instagram, where she also gave an update on the dancer's condition.

In her statement, Iggy wrote: "Just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!"

"The light & heat caused her to have a seizure," Azalea explained. "She is backstage feeling much better."