The countdown to New Year's has begun.
Whether you're going out with your significant other, tearing up the town with your friends or attending a sophisticated event with family, your first look of 2019 needs to be perfect. It's going to set the tone for the rest of the year. By this point, you probably have a dress or an idea of what your going to wear (If not, see: Party Dresses Under $50). Now, it's time to start thinking about the details, including your hairstyle.
Cue the best hairstyles from 2018 red carpet events—prepare to be inspired. Looks from Jessica Chastain, Mandy Moore, Zendaya, Halle Berry and more make planning your NYE beauty simple with styles that you can recreate from home.
Down looks, updos, ponytails, party-ready hair accessories and more—Check out epic hair looks from the red carpet that you can do from the comfort of your home below!
Down: Karlie Kloss' Swept Back Tresses
For a sophisticated and sultry hairstyle that will pair well with a minimal ensemble (Think: Slip dress or sleek jumpsuit), try the model's look. Simply, add a loose wave to your hair with a flat iron or curling iron, then use a round brush, blow dryer and hold hairspray to add volume to the front.
Down: Susan Kelechi Watson's Voluminous Curls
If you have curls, go big! The This Is Us star proves that more is more with voluminous curls and perfected edges.
Down: Jessica Chastain's Hollywood Curls
You can never go wrong with high-sheen, bouncy curls, especially if you have a bob like the actress. Either way, start with a side part, then use a curl iron with a wide barrel to create loose curl on one side, then give your hair a bump on the other.
Down: Vanessa Hudgens' Bob and Bangs
Take note: Adding a bump to your bangs is a good look when you have a bob.
Updo Hairstyles: Rashida Jones' Bangin' Bun
If you have bangs, let them be the star, placing the rest of your hair in a low bun.
Updo Hairstyles: Zendaya's Top Bun
If you're unsure on your hairstyle or have an over-the-top outfit, keep it simple with a ballet bun like the star.
Updo Hairstyles: Leona Lewis' Curly Bun
Let your natural texture shine with the singer's effortless top bun.
Updo Hairstyles: Mandy Moore's Low Bun With a Center Part
Or, you can create a center part and place your bun at the nape of your neck for a look like the This Is Us star's.
Updo Hairstyles: Sabrina Carpenter's Effortless and Loose Style
Sweeping your hair back is always a good idea. The actress proves it with a few tendrils left to frame her face.
Updo Hairstyles: Issa Rae's Crown Bun
The Insecure actress' crown bun is for the belle of the ball. To recreate the look, create a high ponytail, braid it, then wrap around the base on your ponytail—violá!
Braids: Camila Cabello's Tousled Braid
Give your look some texture with a long, voluminous braid!
Ponytails: Halle Berry's Tiered Ponytail
Ready to dress up the timeless updo? Try the actress' tiered ponytail, which only requires an additional elastic band and a few pins.
Ponytails: Shay Mitchell's Sleek and Low Pony
Keep it sexy with a low ponytail! After flat ironing your hair bone straight, create a side part, then use holding spray or styling cream to sweep the hair back into a low ponytail.
Accessories: Sadie Sink's Velvet Bow
Accessories make life so easy. Case in point: the Stranger Things star's velvet bow, which transforms her ordinary ponytail into a red carpet look.
Accessories: Constance Wu's Metal Headband
So simple and so good—the Fresh Off the Boat star placed a small metal headband on her loosely curled hair to create a red carpet-worthy look.
Accessories: Allison Williams' Embellished Headband
The actress' embellished headband is the perfect addition to her lace, two-toned outfit.
Accessories: Rita Moreno's Velvet Headband
The One Day at a Time star perfects her short cut with a black velvet headband, creating a holiday-ready look.
Accessories: Madeline Brewer's Pearl Accent
With just a few pearls or a pretty hair pin, you can transform your look into red carpet style.
Accessories: Andra Day's Floral Ponytail
The singer gave us a new way to wear flowers in our hair. The style is perfect for whimsical outfits and sure to start conversation at any party.