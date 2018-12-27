The countdown to New Year's has begun.

Whether you're going out with your significant other, tearing up the town with your friends or attending a sophisticated event with family, your first look of 2019 needs to be perfect. It's going to set the tone for the rest of the year. By this point, you probably have a dress or an idea of what your going to wear (If not, see: Party Dresses Under $50). Now, it's time to start thinking about the details, including your hairstyle.

Cue the best hairstyles from 2018 red carpet events—prepare to be inspired. Looks from Jessica Chastain, Mandy Moore, Zendaya, Halle Berry and more make planning your NYE beauty simple with styles that you can recreate from home.