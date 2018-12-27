SNAP/Shutterstock
Wanna feel old?
Last month marked the 25th anniversary of Mrs. Doubtfire and one of its child stars, Lisa Jakub, just turned 40.
The actress was 14 years old when she played the late Robin Williams' character's eldest daughter Lydia Hillard in the beloved comedy film, one of the actor's most memorable movies.
Jakub, who retired from acting almost two decades ago, tweeted on Thursday, "This is 40. Had a fantastic birthday dinner with my guy on a rooftop in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Then we walked home to our little hotel, through the chaotic little alleyways and backstreets, narrowly avoiding scooters and TukTuks, joyfully singing Barenaked Ladies songs."
The beloved 1993 family film turned 25 in November 2018. The movie was one of the late Robin William's most celebrated films.
The late actor's title role in the film was one of his most memorable and celebrated performances. He went on to star in films such as A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Bicentennial Man, and Good Will Hunting, the latter of which earned him his first Oscar. Williams died in 2014 at age 63. He is survived by his wife, Susan Schneider, and children Zachary Williams, Cody Williams and Zelda Rae Williams.
After Mrs. Doubtfire, the Oscar-winning actress, who played Robin Williams' character's ex in the film, went on to appear in movies such as Forrest Gump, Where the Heart Is, and The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. She also appeared on shows such as ER, Brothers & Sisters and recently, the miniseries Maniac. Fields has three sons from two previous marriages.
After Mrs. Doubtfire, the actress acted onscreen for a few more years until age 22, appearing in films such as Independence Day and the TV series Jack & Jill. She tweeted, "Acted for 8 more years, retired from acting, moved across the country, worked for non profits, married my best friend, went to college, wrote and published two books, became a yoga teacher and public speaker, raised four amazing dogs, and now I'm about to make a burrito."
After Mrs. Doubtfire, the actor mainly appeared on TV shows, such as Blossom, which starred his brother Joey Lawrence, and Brotherly Love, which starred both Joey and their brother Andrew Lawrence. Lawrence went on to star on Boy Meets World and reunited with Joey onscreen on his new show Melissa & Joey. In May 2018, Matthew got engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro and Dance Moms star Cheryl Burke after dating for one year.
The actress was 6 years old when Mrs. Doubtfire, her first onscreen project, was released. Over the next few years, she would appear in films such as Matilda and TV shows such as Melrose Place. In recent years, she has appeared on Comedy Central's Broad City and has also done voice work for animated shows such as BoJack Horseman and Big Hero 6: The Series. She has also focused on writing plays and screenplays and also released a memoir.
About two years after Mrs. Doubtfire was released, the actor made his debut as James Bond in GoldenEye. He would go on to play 007 in three more films. Also over the past few years, Brosnan appeared in movies such as Mamma Mia! and its sequel and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. The actor has four children from two marriages, and three grandchildren. In 2004, he lost a daughter to ovarian cancer, the same illness that claimed her mother and his first wife's life.
Like co-star Lisa Jakub, the veteran performer, known for his gravelly voice, appeared in Independence Day and also went on to portray Yao in Mulan and star in movies such as Death to Smoochy and TV shows such as Nurse Jackie and The Good Wife, as well as the 2016 special Hairspray Live!, where he reprised his tony-winning Broadway role of Edna Turnblad.
Weeks before Mrs. Doubtfire's 25th anniversary, Jakub and a few other cast members reunited for a Today show special.
On the program, Jakub talked about the impact Williams, who died in 2014 at age 63, had on her while filming Mrs. Doubtfire.
"I learned so much from Robin," she said. "I learned how to be in the moment. One of the things that made Robin so brilliant at what he did was as an actor, as a performer, he was present. He was reacting to what was going on around him. And I think that that's a really valuable thing, just to learn about life; to be in that moment so you can really experience it and react in an authentic way."
