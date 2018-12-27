Happy 30th Birthday To K-Pop Thirst Trap Taecyeon!

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 27 Dec. 2018 1:11 AM

Somebody call the cops on Ok Taecyeon! Because it's positively criminal to look this good when you're 30 years old.

The 2PM member turns 30 today, and  in recent years, he has gone from boy band member to fitness model and actor — you may have watched him recently on the popular TV drama Let's Fight, Ghost! — and while he may be serving his military service at the moment, trust us when we say it's only turned him into even more of an Adonis than before (if that's even possible).

To celebrate his big 3-0, we've rounded up some of his thirst-inducing moments from the Internet, so scroll on... and prepare to be parched.

#1: When he appeared in the sizzling hot "CABI" music video with Girls' Generation.

SWOON.

#2: Literally any time he wears a tight white shirt and dances on stage.

#3: That time he stripped on stage in Hong Kong.

The thirst is real.

#4: Don't get us wrong. He looks amazing in suits too.

Taecyeon, 2PM

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

#5: When he appeared in a Men's Health photo shoot.

#6: Military service has only made him hotter!

Mmm, we love a man in uniform.

Happy birthday, Taecyeon!

