Happy 30th Birthday To K-Pop Thirst Trap Taecyeon!

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 27 Dec. 2018 1:11 AM
Somebody call the cops on Ok Taecyeon! Because it's positively criminal to look this good when you're 30 years old.
The 2PM member turns 30 today, and in recent years, he has gone from boy band member to fitness model and actor — you may have watched him recently on the popular TV drama Let's Fight, Ghost! — and while he may be serving his military service at the moment, trust us when we say it's only turned him into even more of an Adonis than before (if that's even possible).
To celebrate his big 3-0, we've rounded up some of his thirst-inducing moments from the Internet, so scroll on... and prepare to be parched.
SWOON.
The thirst is real.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ok Taecyeon (@otaecyeonk) on
Mmm, we love a man in uniform.
Happy birthday, Taecyeon!
