6 Reasons To Watch And Listen To K-Pop Girl Group MAMAMOO

Of the many girl idol groups that are active today, MAMAMOO, managed by agency Rainbow Bridge World, remains one of the rare standout gems that captivate audiences like no other.

Right from the start of their retro-funky debut in 2014, it was clear that the quartet (Solar, Wheein, Hwasa and Moonbyul) would not be your typical idol girl group — with their uniquely retro flavour, sultry stage presence and robust vocals, "pop diva group" would probably make for a better descriptor instead. While other groups were trying their hand at the newly popular genre of hip-hop, MAMAMOO stood by their urban and R&B roots to cultivate a consistent yet flexible sound that has now become a well-known signature of theirs.