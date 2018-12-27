The Best Hair Products for Cold Weather

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 27 Dec. 2018 3:30 AM

Cold weather is good for a lot of things: sweater weather, boot season and other major fashion moments. 

What it's not so great for is your hair. There's something about the breeze and the chill that always tousles it around, roughs it up and makes it look dry and frizzy. Not our idea of a good time, you know?

So to make your locks work with you (a.k.a. shiny, healthy and beautiful) we've rounded up our favorite winter must-have hair products. Shop now and thank us later. 

R+Co FOIL Frizz and Static Control Spray

BUY IT: R+Co FOIL Frizz and Static Control Spray, $28 at Saks Fifth Avenue

BUMBLE AND BUMBLE Bb. Don't Blow It Fine (H)air Styler

BUY IT: BUMBLE AND BUMBLE Bb. Don't Blow It Fine (H)air Styler $31 at Sephora

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOICO K-PAK Protective Hair Spray

BUY IT: JOICO K-PAK Protective Hair Spray, $18 at Ulta

 

IT'S A 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Smoothing Balm

BUY IT: IT'S A 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Smoothing Balm, $21 at Ulta

 

OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist

BUY IT: OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist, $8 at Ulta

SEXY HAIR Curling Crème

BUY IT: SEXY HAIR Curling Crème, $18 at Ulta

REDKEN Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Cream

BUY IT: REDKEN Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Cream, $11 at Ulta

 

SEXY HAIR Healthy Sexy Hair Moisturizing Love Oil

BUY IT: SEXY HAIR Healthy Sexy Hair Moisturizing Love Oil, $23 Ulta

 

MAUI MOISTURE Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask

BUY IT: MAUI MOISTURE Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask, $9 at Ulta

 

NOT YOUR MOTHER'S Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel

BUY IT: NOT YOUR MOTHER'S Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel, $8 at Ulta

 

TRESEMME Keratin Smooth Keratin Infusing Smoothing Serum

BUY IT: TRESEMME Keratin Smooth Keratin Infusing Smoothing Serum, $6 at Ulta

Taliah Waajid Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner

BUY IT: Taliah Waajid Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner, $19 at Amazon

Kerastase Chronologiste Essential Revitalizing Balm

BUY IT: Kerastase Chronologiste Essential Revitalizing Balm, $40 at Amazon

OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil

BUY IT: OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil, $68 at Sephora

CHRISTOPHE ROBIN Cleansing Purifying Scrub With Sea Salt

BUY IT: CHRISTOPHE ROBIN Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $53 at Sephora

ALTERNA HAIRCARE Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Pure Treatment Oil

BUY IT: ALTERNA HAIRCARE Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Pure Treatment Oil, $25 at Sephora

LIVING PROOF Restore Perfecting Spray

BUY IT: LIVING PROOF Restore Perfecting Spray, $29 at Sephora

BRIOGEO Rosarco Milk™ Reparative Leave-In Conditioning Spray

BUY IT: BRIOGEO Rosarco Milk™ Reparative Leave-In Conditioning Spray, $20 at Sephora

Aveda Dry Remedy™ Daily Moisturizing Oil

BUY IT: Aveda Dry Remedy™ Daily Moisturizing Oil, $31 at Aveda

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

BUY IT: COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Slays Humidity and Prevents Frizz, $28 at Amazon

IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm

BUY IT: IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm, $29 at Sephora

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

