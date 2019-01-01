The Top Long-Lasting Foundations You Can Count On Through Rain Or Shine

Your absolute must-haves for picture-perfect skin.

Make Up For Ever, Long Lasting Foundations

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation, $72

Designed for use in front of the camera, this puts your best face forward with its concentration pigments and seamless finish. A little bit goes a long way as it masks skin imperfections yet looks invisible on skin, even on closeup.

Kat Von D Beauty, Long Lasting Foundations

Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Liquid Foundation, $56

Perfect for oilier skin types, this foundation repels water, sweat, and humidity, and doesn't transfer or budge throughout the day. It creates full coverage yet offers a soft matte finish that doesn't look flat or chalky. You can even sheer it down with your favourite serum or moisturiser for a more luminous effect.

Marc Jacobs Beauty, Long Lasting Foundations

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Foundation, $74

Promising up to 24 hours' wear, this weightless foundation combines the high-performance coverage of makeup with the nourishing properties of skincare to ensure that your complexion stays plump and radiant. Plus, the pigments are ultra-fine so the formula adheres closely to your skin and doesn't cake or fade. Best part? It contains anti-dulling ingredients so you don't have to worry about any ashiness in photos.

Fenty Beauty, Long Lasting Foundations

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, $50

With 40 shades to choose from, Rihanna's makeup line has got you covered for a flawless complexion. As its name suggests, this foundation acts like a filter to perfect the look of your skin. Regardless of whether you have dry or oily skin, are exposed to humid or arid climates, this foundation adapts itself so it stays put for a flawless complexion.

Lancome, Long Lasting Foundations

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation SPF 15, $68

Designed to give medium-to-full coverage in a lightweight formula, it counters skin blemishes like redness, pores and dullness so everyone with different skin needs can have flawless skin. Plus, its colour pigments stay colour-true, so it absorbs excess sebum and never oxidisees so your skin looks perfect all day long.

MAC, Long Lasting Foundations

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, $56

When your skin is oily, it's easy for makeup to oxidise, become dull or start to fade. Ideal for those with over-active sebum glands, this foundation glides seamlessly over the skin to counter red blemishes for a matte and medium to full coverage. Plus, it blurs the appearance of pores, smoothes skin surface and absorbs excess sebum so your complexion remains matte and luminous.

Tarte, Long Lasting Foundations

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF15, $64

Suitable for all skin types, including dry and oily, this foundation contains Amazonian clay, an incredible ingredient which auto-adapts to regulate sebum and moisture levels. This means that dry skin will be kept hydrated while oily skin will be kept matte so your complexion looks perfectly balanced. Plus, it also diminishes the appearances of pores, discolourations like dark eye circles, dullness or red patches for a unified skin tone in a velvety finish.

Burberry Beauty, Long Lasting Foundations

Burberry Beauty Burberry Cashmere Foundation, $85

Imagine caressing your skin with a luxurious cashmere scarf — that's exactly how this foundation feels on your skin. Enriched with Burberry's signature English blend of rosehip, tea and lavender, it also has a calming and nourishing effect on your skin so that your complexion remains soft and luminous. It also offers buildable coverage so you can customise how you want your foundation to look.

