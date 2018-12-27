We're huge fangirls of Bollywood here at E! Asia, and we're taking some deep breaths right now because 2019 is going to be epic. It looks like B-Town is all set to release back-to-back blockbusters all year long, and we're already squealing with delight. Not sure where to start? We have the DL on the hottest Bollywood movies we're super excited for next year right here.
1. Student of The Year 2
♪ There's something about 2019, something really special ♪ and it's the sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 campus rom-com hit, Student of The Year! Although the previous cast may not be reprising their roles in SOTY 2, the movie still promises a star-studded cast fronted by Bollywood's new favourite Tiger Shroff and newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. We're expecting a little bit of a love triangle situation here, Ishq Wala Love round 2!
Thought it couldn't get any better? It just did: Hollywood icon Will Smith will be making a special guest appearance (can we claim this as Cast of The Year now?) but the only question remains, will our favourite ex-students of St. Teresa's be making an appearance too?
2. Gully Boy
Here's something Alia Bhatt is actually in! Alongside Alia in Gully Boy is Bollywood Babe Ranveer Singh, as well as Kalki Koechlin, Ali Asgar, and more bold-faced stars. The movie is loosely based on Mumbai's street rappers DIVINE and Naezy, is expected to come out on Valentine's Day. (Hint: Perfect idea for a date.)
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, we're keen to see the chemistry between Ranveer and Alia — especially since this is their first film together. Adding to his acting skills, Ranveer will also be bringing his rapping skills to the table. This movie for one is definitely going to add to his rap-ertoire.
3. Brahmastra
2019 might just be the year for Alia Bhatt as she is set to star in another big project with Brahmastra.
The fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, stars Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.
Although they're keeping mum so far about the movie's plot, we do know its set to be the first in a trilogy, with some sort of supernatural romantic fairy tale theme going on. The real question is, do we have the patience to wait till the end of next year to see our favourite stars in action? (Hint: we don't.)
4. Zoya Factor
Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has been making waves in Bollywood and is now set to star in his second Bollywood movie with Sonam Kapoor in Zoya Factor. Based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel, Kapoor will play Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agency executive and Salmaan will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of the Indian Cricket Team.
We're excited to see how this will play out (pun totally intended) with it being a book to screen adaption. Our bet is it will totally be a sixer (pun totally intended once again). The movie is set to be released in theatres on 5 April 2019.
5. Kalank
Kalank is set to be a head-turner with its multi star cast ensemble starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur just to name a few. So many stars in one movie, can you hear us fangirling from the sides?
The film — a period drama set in the 1940s during the pre-independence era — is produced by Karan Johar and Fox Star Studios and is expected to hit screens on 19 April next year.
Okay but honestly as much as we are excited for the movie, we're just eager to see Varun Dhawan shirtless for the nth time especially after his Instagram post revealing his "battles scars" on set.
6. Kabir Singh
We are living in the age of remakes, where old shows and movies are revived to satisfy our ever-growing nostalgic needs. Kabir Singh is another such movie — a remake of the acclaimed Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as leads.
Shahid took to Instagram to share clean-shaven sneak peaks from set, and now we just can't wait to see his beautiful face on the big screen.
7. Kizie Aur Manny
We are really, really, REALLY excited about this movie okay? Okay. Based on the wildly popular book by John Green, Krizie Aur Manny is the official Bollywood adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the leads.
If the Bollywood remake is anything like the original, don't forget to grab your tissues and probably that cigarette, because you know it's a metaphor…
8. Sky Is Pink
The forecast for Bollywood in 2019: Pink.
Priyanka Chopra is back in Bollywood to film her first movie as a married woman and we're thrilled to see her return. The movie is based on the life of late motivational speaker and author, Aisha Choudhary, and Priyanka will play her mother.
Priyanka gave her Instafam a sneak peek by posing along with her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.
We're just really glad that Piggy Chops is back on the big screens and looking radiant as ever!
9. Cheat India
So Emraan Hashmi runs a cheating mafia and the Indian education system is exposed.
Hashmi is set to star in his first movie made by his very own production house, Emraan Hashmi Films. Cheat India will take a startling look at the Indian education system's crimes — from rigging examinations to forging certificates.
Hashmi hasn't been holding back on social media, sharing sneak peeks from the movie and also releasing tracks like Dil Mein Ho Tum and Daaru Wargi.
One thing's for sure, this movie will definitely give us a run for our money — especially amongst the engineering graduates.
10. ABCD 3
We may or may not be dancing with excitement for this one! Set to be the biggest dance film ever (psst it's in 3D too), ABCD 3 will see the return of Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva for the third instalment of the franchise. Also involved is Katrina Kaif, who is set to be the lead heroine.
Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to give fans a first look into the movie, and you could tell it got fans pretty hyped up (by fans we mean us).
With the movie being released in 3D, it'll be like seeing all these actors up close and personal. The movie is set to be released in theatres on 8 November 2019.